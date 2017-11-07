Pindify, the world’s first blockchain arts and media market place, is pleased to announce the addition of David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, to its Board of Advisors. As Pindify continues to attract international attention, David brings extensive experience within the Investment and Blockchain markets to support the Pindify ICO process.

Pindify is preparing to launch its ICO after announcing Blockchain integration to protect the IP, digital rights and payments for musicians and artists.

The ICO will support ongoing development and scaling as Pindify begins its global reach.

Pindex tokens ( PDI ) enable members to purchase subscriptions, products and services directly within the platform.

As a crowdfunding expert, David is on the advisory board of 15 multi-million-dollar Blockchain start-ups

“As a highly experienced and seasoned investor, David’s expertise will be hugely valuable to the Pindify ICO and continued global expansion”

‘Antoun Toubia, Pindify ICO team leader’

David Drake, whose previous investments include unicorns like Lyft and Alibaba, is looking forward to working with the Pindify ICO team:

“The Pindify platform is providing a real solution to a serious issue for artists. By using blockchain and smart contract technology, they have effectively delivered a multi-channel market place where musicians and all artists can thrive, secured in the knowledge that their work is protected and their dues delivered. I expect to see the Pindify platform emerge as the global leader for musicians and artists.

‘David Drake, Managing Partner at LDJ Capital’

David Drake

David Drake is the Chairman of LDJ Capital, a family office based in NYC; Victoria Partners, LDJ Real Estate Group; Drake Hospitality Group; and, The Soho Loft Media Group. LDJ Capital’s extended network of funds of funds and hedge funds manages 1.5 trillion USD in assets. David previously represented the US Commerce Department at the EU and he spoke at the UK Parliament. Mr. Drake’s access to 100,000 investors is maintained through his media holding investment The Soho Loft Media Group which has produced and sponsored over 1500+ global finance conferences since 2002. David Drake is actively involved in the crypto community as an advisor and speaker and has helped blockchain firms he advised raise $101M in funding through their ICO.

About Pindify

Pindify is the arts and media platform that uses blockchain & smart contracts to protect the IP, digital rights and payments for musicians and artists.

With APPS available via App Store and Google Play, the Pindify market place is already attracting international brands, labels and names from the music industry as thousands of musicians and their fans join this revolutionary new platform. The platform is expected to have over 100 million members within 2 years

To participate in the Pindify ICO, please visit: https://pindex.uci.global

