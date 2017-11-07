MRRSE is a research hub which includes numerous research reports on various domains that cover entire ecosystem that can assist the reader to gain actionable intelligence with respect to his/her industry to achieve stability in the changing market dynamics. “UPS Market: Global Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017-2025” is a recent research publication included in the extensive research repository of Market Research Report Search Engine (MRRSE). This analytical research report covers various segments such as applications, kVA range and region. The research report also includes forecast analysis for a period of eight years, starting from 2017 (base year) till 2025 (assessment year).Various trends, developments, challenges and drivers that impact the growth of the global UPS market are analyzed and their changing dynamics across key regions of South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Europe is included in this research study. The report focuses on major technologies that have a major role in the growth of the global market for UPS during the assessment period, 2017-2025. The holistic approach opted in this research study portrays a realistic picture covering every angle of the UPS market.

Global UPS Market: Outlook

The global market for UPS is anticipated to gain high steam during the assessment period 2017-2025. The rising frequency of fluctuations in power as well as mushrooming data centers at a global level is accelerating the growth of the global UPS market. Moreover, increasing smart phone penetration has led to generation of huge data volumes that in turn have caused emergence of these data centers with huge capacity. These data centers need a continuous flow of power in order to avoid the loss of data and hence adopt UPS systems. However, higher cost of maintenance and installation of UPS systems hinder the growth of the UPS market.

Global UPS Market: Forecast Highlights

The global UPS market is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth in the coming years. According to this fact based research report, the global market for UPS is expected to expand at a high 7.5% CAGR throughout the period of forecast and by the end of 2025 it is estimated to reach a valuation a bit under US$ 10 Bn from an estimate of US$ 5.2 Bn in 2016.

Global UPS Market: Segmental Highlights

The global UPS market has been segmented by application, by kVA range and by region.

By application, the data center and facility UPS segment is likely to dominate the global market in the years to come. This segment reflected a higher market revenue in the year 2016 and is expected to retain its status quo throughout the forecast period. It is poised to register a high 7.5% CAGR during 2017-2025

By kVA range, 20.1-60 kVA segment is expected to be highly lucrative as it showcased a higher estimation than other segments in this category. The 5 kVA segment is expected to grow at a noteworthy pace over the assessment period

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a stellar growth pace owing to an increase in data centers, especially in India and China

Global UPS Market: Competitive Scenario

The research study on global market for UPS includes a dedicated section displaying key companies participating in the market. Key players such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., Legrand, General Electric, Vertiv Co., The Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Riello Electtronica, Uninterruptible Power Supplies Ltd., and Eaton Corporation Plc., are profiled in this study.

