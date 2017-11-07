AJ Glass Splashbacks, a renowned name in the splashback industry, recently announced that they will be offering customised splashback solutions. This Scotland-based family run business hopes to play an even greater role in home renovation projects with their tailored solutions.

“We offer splashbacks in more than 1400 colours, sparkles and cob effects. However, we were still missing a mark. The management decided to expand our offerings to include bespoke splashbacks so that we will be able to exactly match the kitchen splashback ideas in Scotland of our customers. We will also be helping homeowners decide on the shape, size and design of the splashbacks”, said an executive of the company.

AJ Glass Splashbacks have equipped their manufacturing facility in Falkirk with the latest technology to be able to cater to the individual requirements of their customers. In addition to a myriad of colours and patterns, they also have started producing splashbacks featuring photo prints.

About the company: AJ Glass Splashbacks offers over 1400 coloured splashbacks to choose from that are manufactured in their factory in Falkirk. They supply or supply and fit glass splashbacks as per the requirements of the customers. This company also provides bespoke services to help match the kitchen splashback ideas of customers looking to renovate their existing kitchen.

