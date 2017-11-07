In this report, the United States Graphic Film market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

• The West

• Southwest

• The Middle Atlantic

• New England

• The South

• The Midwest

with sales volume, revenue value, market share and growth rate of Graphic Film in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 forecast.

United States Graphic Film market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Graphic Film sales volume, price, revenue Million USD and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

• 3M Company US

• Avery Dennison Corporation US

• Dupont US

• CCL Industries, Inc. Canada

• Amcor Limited Australia

• Hexis S.A. France

• Dunmore Corporation US

• Constantia Flexibles Group Austria

• Drytac Corporation US

• Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd. UK

• Achilles USA, Inc. US

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• By Film Type

• Reflective

• Opaque

• Transparent

• Translucent

• By Printing Technology

• Rotogravure

• Flexography

• Offset

• Digital

• By Polymer

• PVC

• PP

• PE

• Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Graphic Film for each application, including

• Promotional & Advertisement?

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Others

Table of Contents

United States Graphic Film Market Report 2017

1 Graphic Film Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Graphic Film

1.2 Classification of Graphic Film by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Graphic Film Market Size Sales Volume Comparison by Type 2012-2022

1.2.2 United States Graphic Film Market Size Sales Volume Market Share by Type Product Category in 2016

1.2.3 Reflective

1.2.4 Opaque

1.2.5 Transparent

1.2.6 Translucent

1.3 United States Graphic Film Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Graphic Film Market Size Consumption and Market Share Comparison by Application 2012-2022

1.3.2 Promotional & Advertisement?

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 United States Graphic Film Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Graphic Film Market Size Value Comparison by Region 2012-2022

1.4.2 The West Graphic Film Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.3 Southwest Graphic Film Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Graphic Film Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.5 New England Graphic Film Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.6 The South Graphic Film Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.7 The Midwest Graphic Film Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.5 United States Market Size Value and Volume of Graphic Film 2012-2022

1.5.1 United States Graphic Film Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

1.5.2 United States Graphic Film Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2022

2 United States Graphic Film Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Graphic Film Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.2 United States Graphic Film Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.3 United States Graphic Film Average Price by Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.4 United States Graphic Film Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Graphic Film Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Graphic Film Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Graphic Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Graphic Film Sales Volume and Revenue Value by Region 2012-2017

3.1 United States Graphic Film Sales and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

3.2 United States Graphic Film Revenue and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

3.3 United States Graphic Film Price by Region 2012-2017

4 United States Graphic Film Sales Volume and Revenue Value by Type Product Category 2012-2017

4.1 United States Graphic Film Sales and Market Share by Type Product Category 2012-2017

4.2 United States Graphic Film Revenue and Market Share by Type 2012-2017

4.3 United States Graphic Film Price by Type 2012-2017

4.4 United States Graphic Film Sales Growth Rate by Type 2012-2017

5 United States Graphic Film Sales Volume by Application 2012-2017

5.1 United States Graphic Film Sales and Market Share by Application 2012-2017

5.2 United States Graphic Film Sales Growth Rate by Application 2012-2017

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

