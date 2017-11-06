The content analytics market is currently experiencing a meteoric growth to reach a significant valuation by the end of the assessment year. Market Research Report Search Engine (MRRSE) has added a new research study portraying a clear market picture along with key insights in a research report titled “Content Analytics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecasts 2017-2022 ”. The research study unveils essential aspects impacting the growth of the global content analytics market. This significant growth pace of the market is assessed taking into consideration the various trends, developments, drivers, challenges as well as restraints across key regions in the globe. Additionally, the report offers future market projections for a period of five years, from 2017 to 2022, based on the historical data and the current market scenario. With an in-depth market segmentation, all angles of the market have been covered and analyzed and actionable acumen in a systematic form is presented in this research study that can be used by the reader to make informed decisions and slate expansion strategies.

Global Content Analytics Market: Outlook

Since last couple of years, the global market for content analytics has witnessed astonishing growth owing to rising importance of content analytics in economic dynamics. Moreover, rising competition in various key application areas is expected to be a major driving aspect impacting the growth of the content analytics market in the years to come. Emerging economies in the Southeast Asia region as well as the Middle East and Africa region are anticipated to play a vital role in the development of the content analytics market.

Global Content Analytics Market: Forecast Analysis

As per the fact intensive market research report on global content analytics, the global market was estimated at around US$ 2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 8 Bn by the end of the assessment year (2022). During the 2017-2022 period, the global content analytics market is projected to grow at a stellar 26.1% CAGR.

Global Content Analytics Market: Segmental Acumen

The global content analytics market has been segmented by vertical, by application, by deployment and by region.

By region, North America is estimated to be the largest region and highly lucrative for the content analytics market. The content analytic market in North America is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 26.5% throughout the period of forecast

By vertical, the government segment is expected to contribute to a large extent to the growth of the content analytics market in the years to come

By application, text analytics segment is poised to lead the global market in terms of value. Growing use of content analytics in local media analytics and SMS is triggering the growth of the text analytics segment. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 23.5% to reach a market valuation of around US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2022.

Global Content Analytics Market: Competitive Scenario

The global content analytics market research report covers a detailed competitive analysis that covers key players in the content analytics market. Key companies such as Nice Systems, OpenText Corporation, HPE, Adobe Systems, Oracle Corporation, SAP, SAS, IBM, Microsoft Corporation and Google Inc., are analyzed in this study.

