Starting with RationalPlan 4.16 the web interface of both the Cloud service and the Server product gets improved with several features while the On-Premise products become available in Ukrainian language. The communication protocol over the Internet gets updated to https and the integration with Microsoft Project 2016 is improved.

RationalPlan started as an easy to use and straightforward project management software but it evolved into an embedded and powerful system that is now available even as a project management cloud service both for individuals and for companies that need a distributed solution with concurrent access from multiple users.

Important changes for this version

For the online and server side segment:

Possibility to customize task colors on the Gantt chart

Added custom Data columns for tasks

Improved security through the use of https protocol

For the On-Premise products:

Highlight late tasks and tasks that hit the deadline date on Gantt chart

Translated to Ukrainian language

Improved support for MS Project 2016 files

For both the Cloud service and the Server product the web interface gets improved with several features. Users now have the possibility to set different colors for tasks when rendered on the Gantt chart. This is useful when certain activities need to be highlighted or when reports need to have a particular layout. Also additional data columns were added for tasks such that users can customize them and display values not available by default in RationalPlan. This increases the flexibility of managing task related data.

The communication over Internet is now done through the https protocol. It increases the security regarding the data transfer between the server and the clients. This way sensible data like usernames and passwords get encrypted.

The developers from Stand By Soft would like to thank to everyone that contributed to translating RationalPlan into Ukrainian with special thanks to Olegh Bondarenko, Head of Department for Innovation Project Management in Education, at National Aviation University in Ukraine.

Another feature that was added relates to highlighting late tasks and tasks that hit the deadline date on Gantt chart. This is useful to have an overall knowledge on the status of the project. It gets easier for users to focus on the late tasks (that are behind the schedule) or those that hit their deadline dates. The colors can be customized according to users preferences.

Although RationalPlan already offers support for opening Microsoft Project 2016 files it continues to improve that integration in order to make the transition from Microsoft Project to RationalPlan as straightforward as possible. Users can easily import their projects and continue to work on them.

RationalPlan is offered in two flavors:

RationalPlan Cloud – a monthly payment project management solution offering a centralized place to manage the company’s projects while offering collaboration through concurrent access for multiple users; a Free tier is also available

RationalPlan On-Premise – a suite of products for those that prefer to have the software installed on their machines

RationalPlan Single Project – an alternative to Microsoft Project and the perfect solution for novice or accidental project managers

RationalPlan Multi Project – project management software for multiple projects, projects that are interconnected through dependencies and share common resource

RationalPlan Project Server – the On-Premise version of RationalPlan Cloud that can be installed on users hardware

RationalPlan Project Viewer – a free project viewer, the solution for anyone to view projects details

