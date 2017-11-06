Nigeria still imports over 80% of her medicines and this is causing a lot of discontent especially amongst the nation’s pharmacists. The theme of this year’s conference aptly describes this poor pharmaceutical state of affairs as well as its security implications for the country – Medicines Availability and National Security. The Society is leading the charge for a change by bringing all the stakeholders together. The discourse will be centred on improving the national capacity for local production of pharmaceuticals.

Lagos, Nigeria., November 06, 2017 — The 90th Annual National Conference of the PHARMACEUTICAL SOCIETY OF NIGERIA (PSN) is holding in Umuahia, Abia State, from November 6 to 11, 2017. This conference has as its theme Medicines Availability and National Security and the keynote speaker is Dr Andrew S. Nevin of PwC West Africa. The sub-themes include:

1) Medicine Availability and National Security: Regulators’ Perspective

2) Medicine Availability and National Security: Social Enterprise Perspective.

3) Medicine Availability and National Security: Business Perspective

Other topics will revolve around the perspectives of the technical groups on the slogan of the conference: New Knowledge, New Practice.

a) Imparting Knowledge for Global Best Practice

b) Critical Care Medicines: The need for specialization

c) Best Practices in Community Pharmacy: Know it, Do it

d) Enhancing Medicine Security Through Local Production

Medicine availability contributes immensely to national security. In this light, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria has been a strong advocate for local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and the need for government to create a friendly environment for the pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria, said Pharm Ahmed Yakasai, President of PSN, during a recent pre-conference press briefing.

The conference will attract over 5000 pharmacists and other scientists nationwide as well as the diaspora including members of the Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas (NAPPSA).

May & Baker Nigeria Plc is a major sponsor of the 2017 PSN conference. The company will launch the following drug products at the event: EASADOL Caplets and Suspension (Acetaminophen, for fast, effective and safe relief of pain in adults and children), M&B Ibuprofen Suspension (for relief of pain and fever in children), and CO-MEPIRYL FORTE Tablets (an antidiabetic combination that contains Glimepiride 2 mg and Metformin 1000 mg)

Several other pharmaceutical companies will be exhibiting during the conference including Shalina Healthcare; Ranbaxy (a Sun Pharma Company); Pfizer Specialties; Emzor Pharma Industries; Fidson Healthcare; Greenlife Pharmaceuticals; Geneith Pharmaceuticals; Osworth; Vitabiotics; Medheights Pharmacy, etc.

EMDEX (Essential Medicines Index) is a reference source of drug and therapeutic information used by healthcare professionals in Nigeria and the sub-region, published since 1991. The publishers will showcase its newly released EMDEX 2017 Drug Information App and EMDEX Digital API.

