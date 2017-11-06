The global mHealth market is expected to be around $217 billion by 2025. Some of the key factors driving this market are, increasing penetration of smartphones around the world, increasing adoption of wireless technology oriented devices by the healthcare fraternity and rapid adoption of health related mobile apps by people. With increasing emphasis on devising and delivering patient-centric healthcare by healthcare providers, the mHealth market is slated to witness robust growth in coming years. Moreover, rapid penetration and advancement of internet connectivity across the world is also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as reluctance in adopting this technology by conventional healthcare providers in emerging countries and concerns related to security of patients’ data on mHealth platforms can hamper the growth of global mHealth market during the forecast period.

Major Market Players

 Medtronic plc

 Omron Healthcare

 Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V

 AliveCor, Inc.

 Nokia Corporation

 LifeWatch AG (acquired by BioTelemetry, Inc.)

 athenahealth, Inc.

 Cerner Corporation

 Apple, Inc.

 iHealth Labs Inc.

 AgaMatrix, Inc.

 AT&T Corp.

 Nike, Inc.

 Dexcom, Inc.

 Fitbit

 Inc. and AliphCom dba. Jawbone

Get complete access of the Report: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/mhealth-market

Market Opportunities

The future growth of mHealth market will be dominated by product development and innovations consisting of next-generation mHealth devices having enhanced data management and interpretation capabilities. Consistent additions in product portfolios will ensure competitive advantage for key players in the mHealth market. Strategic expansion in emerging markets is also a key opportunity for market-players to capture new and untapped markets.

mHealth Market Segmentation:

By mHealth Product:

• Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

o Blood pressure Monitors

o Pulse Oximeters

o Blood Glucose Meters

o ECG Monitors/Heart rate monitors

• Fetal Monitoring Devices

• Peak Flow Monitors

• Neurological Monitoring Devices

• Sleep Apnea Monitors

• Multi-parameter Trackers

• Consumer Health Devices

• mHealth Apps

o Healthcare Apps

 General Health & Fitness Apps

• Obesity & Weight Management Apps

• Health Tracking Apps

• Fitness & Nutrition Apps

 Medication Management Apps

 Chronic Care Management Apps

• Diabetes Management Apps

• Cancer Management Apps

• Blood Pressure & ECG Monitoring Apps

• Mental Health & Behavioral Disorder Management Apps

• Other Chronic Care Management Apps

 Personal Health Record Apps

• Women’s Health Apps

• Fertility Apps

• Pregnancy Apps

• Breastfeeding Apps

• Other Women’s Health Apps

 Other Healthcare Apps

o Medical Apps for Healthcare Professionals

• Continuing Medical Education Apps

• Communication & Consulting Apps

• Medical Reference Apps

• Patient Management & Monitoring Apps

By mHealth Service:

• Remote Monitoring Services

• Treatment Services

• Fitness & Wellness Services

• Diagnosis & Consultation Services

• Healthcare System Strengthening Services

• Prevention Services

Get Free Sample of this Report: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC0659

Table of Contents

1.Introduction

1.1.Report Description

1.2.Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Key Highlights

3.Market Overview

3.1.Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2.Market Share Analysis

3.3.Market Dynamics

Buy Report: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/HC0659

About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: + 1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com

Website: www.crystalmarketresearch.com