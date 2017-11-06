Kirloskar Group’s flagship company, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited is one of the biggest manufacturers of power generating sets across the globe. With a completely equipped engineering and research facility run by the most cutting edge technology and latest software, KOEL promises a continual source of power for businesses and households with its backup power generator for business and residential purpose. The company has already attained a pioneering position in the backup power generator commercial business with its powerful customer-focused approach and the continual quest for superior quality.

A spokesperson of the company, describing KOEL’s huge success in the residential and commercial backup power generators sector, said-

‘KOEL Green has always tried to provide a wholesome source of power to all those who need it. With continual research based on the growing needs of industries and households, we have come up with diverse power solutions with backup power generator for commercial and residential use.

Since its inception, KOEL has always delivered reliable and quality backups to a range of industries like banking and finance, hospitals, construction, telecom, and more. We are proud of our strong customer-focused approach, and are happy to take our legacy further to fulfill all kinds of requirements including standalone, bulk or large power requirements.

We just want to assure all industries that power is always available, whenever and wherever it is needed.’

Koel Green was established in 2013 to cater to the growing need for backup power generators for business and residential use. For standalone or individual requirements, particularly for family needs or small businesses, the company has come up with the portable KOEL Chota Chilli which provides dependable power on a continual basis for a long period of time.

For bulk commercial requirements such as in banking or hospitality sector, KOEL Green assures economical, continuous and reliable power and already has 2 million installations to its credit, across varied customer segments. In case of commercial establishments requiring continual power for heavy duty operations, turnkey power backup solutions are provided.

KOEL carries the legacy of Kirloskar, India’s NO.1 Genset brand, manufacturing reliable and durable generators for over seven decades. For details about KOEL Green’s products and services, visit http://www.koelgreen.com/.

Address — Laxmanrao Kirloskar Road,

Khadki, Pune 411003 India

Phone No — 8806334433

Website — http://www.koelgreen.com/