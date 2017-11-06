November 6, 2017

Holy Frijoles Tex-Mex Restaurant Gets Invigorating New Website

Family owned and operated eatery serving the Plano and Richardson areas of Texas proves yet again that it is committed to its customer base.

Plano, TX – November 3, 2017 – Opening its doors in 2005, Holy Frijoles restaurant has become one of the most preferred Tex-Mex eateriesin the Plano and Richardson sections of Dallas, TX, going on to win the coveted Reader’s Choice Award for the Best Tex-Mex Restaurant in Richardson as determined by The Dallas Morning News. The family owned and operated restaurant’s representatives recently announced the launch of Holy Frijoles’ new website, developed by Click4Corp and aptly located at www.HolyFrijolesUS.com, boasting lush, vivid primary colors that jump off each page; easier-to-navigate elements; a revised Photos section with dazzling and colorful images of house specialties and more.

The newly revised website casts Holy Frijoles’ Mexican food offerings in a whole new taste bud-inducing light, showcasing the restaurant’s myriad of catering services, specialties, soups and salads, seafood, and children’s menu selections.

“Even though we are a family owned and operated restaurant, we do not compromise on quality,” says Mario Conteras of Holy Frijoles. “We offer a variety of dishes, from classic quesadillas and nachos to more exotic choices like Carne Tampiquena and Jumbo Shrimp Mojo de Ajo, and we’re always improving our already exemplary service – case in point: We’re now serving Brunch on Sundays from 11 am to 2 pm, a testament to the restaurant’s pledge to blend the Mexican food culture with local trends in an effort to provide a more encompassing dining experience.”

Holy Frijoles Launch New WebsiteOften referred to as “the Tex-Mex patio Dallas has been anticipating” because of its charming patio area, Holy Frijolesbreaks its impressive Mexican food menu down among Appetizers, Soups and Salads, Specialties, Fajitas, Combinations, Seafood, Enchiladas, T-M Specialties, a Children’s Menu, Lunch Specials and a plethora of Sides, Extras, A La Carte selections, Beverages (including Margaritas, Tequilaand Sangria) and Desserts. Examples of some of Holy Frijoles’ most popular appetizers include Cheese Nachos, Bean & Cheese Nachos, Chili Con Queso, Guacamole and Quesadillas, while soup and salad selections include Fajita Salad, Taco Saladand Chicken Tortilla Soup.

Some of the restaurant’s prime specialties are comprised of the aforementioned Carne a la Tampiquena plus Carne Asada, Carne Y Camerones and Pechuga Laredo, with fajita enthusiasts being catered to through a smattering of delicious offerings such as Fajitas Marinadas, Fajitas Pollo and Parillada Holy Frijoles. Seafood plates, meanwhile, include Camarones Mario, Pescado a la Elizabeth, Camarones de Mojo de Ajo, Tilapia al Mojo de Ajo and Tilapia Octavio. Of course, no Mexican restaurant would be complete without enchiladas, and Holy Frijoles has customers covered in that department, as well, with such specialties as Cheese Enchiladas, Shrimp Enchiladas, Enchiladas Verdes, Beef Enchiladas and much more.

The centerpiece of Holy Frijoles’ menu remains its outstanding T-M delights, an impressive collection of such masterpieces as the Burrito Dinner, Shrimp Tostada Platter, Tostada Platter, Cheese Taco Dinner, Chimichanga, Flauta Dinner, Fajita Quesadilla, Vegetable Quesadilla and Taco Dinner.

A comprehensive cocktail menu, made even more enchanting when enjoyed outside on Holy Frijoles’ patio, includes the aforementioned Sangria, Tequila and Margaritas, in addition to a plethora of other classic drinks.

“This is the Tex-Mex patio Dallas has been waiting for,” concludes Conteras.

For more information about Holy Frijoles Mexican restaurant locations in Texas call (214) 383-4243, (972) 235-1724 or visit www.HolyFrijolesUS.com.