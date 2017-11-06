The Global Swept Frequency Capacitive Sensing (SFCS) Market report offers an in-depth comprehensive overview of the industry. The market verticals are analyzed qualitatively as well as quantitatively in the report, to present the comparative industrial assessment. The report also discusses the basic entities including market definition, policies, industry chain feeding the market.
This report studies Swept Frequency Capacitive Sensing (SFCS) in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Analog Devices, Inc.
Cirque Corp.
Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
Infineon Technologies AG
Microchip Technology, Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Renesas Electronics Corp.
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Synaptics, Inc.
Texas Instruments, Inc.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Technology
Surface Capacitance
Projected Capacitance
Self-Capacitance
Mutual Capacitance
Type II
By Application, the market can be split into
Smartphones
Laptops
Tablets
Others
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
Global Swept Frequency Capacitive Sensing (SFCS) Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Swept Frequency Capacitive Sensing (SFCS)
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Swept Frequency Capacitive Sensing (SFCS)
1.1.1 Definition of Swept Frequency Capacitive Sensing (SFCS)
1.1.2 Specifications of Swept Frequency Capacitive Sensing (SFCS)
1.2 Classification of Swept Frequency Capacitive Sensing (SFCS)
1.2.1 Surface Capacitance
1.2.2 Projected Capacitance
1.2.3 Self-Capacitance
1.2.4 Mutual Capacitance
