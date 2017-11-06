The Global Stevia / Stevia Rebaudiana Market report offers an in-depth comprehensive overview of the industry. The market verticals are analyzed qualitatively as well as quantitatively in the report, to present the comparative industrial assessment. The report also discusses the basic entities including market definition, policies, industry chain feeding the market.

This report studies Stevia / Stevia Rebaudiana in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Cargill Inc.

Cumberland Packing Corp.

Evolva Holding SA

Groupe DANONE

Ingredion Inc.

Odwalla Inc

Pepsi Co.

Pure Circle Ltd

Stevia Corp

Sunwin Stevia International Inc.

Sweet Green Fields LLC

Tate & Lyle Plc

Xinghua Green Biological Preparation Co. Ltd.

GLG Life Tech Corporation

Stevia First Corporation

Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co Ltd

Jining Aoxing Stevia Products Co., Ltd.

SteviaSugar Corporation

Ganzhou Julong High-tech Industrial

Morita Kagaku Kogyo

Daepyung Co Ltd

Australian Stevia Mills Pty Ltd

Zibo Inchcape Industry Inc.

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Ingredient

Rebaudioside A

Stevioside

By Extract

Liquid

Powder

Leaves

By Application, the market can be split into

Confectionery

Beverages

Snacks

Dietary Supplements

Dairy

Bakery and Packaged Goods

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

