This report studies the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market, analyzes and researches the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pacific Biosciences of California

Beijing Genomics Institute

Qiagen

454 Life Sciences Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Perkinelmer

Genomatix

PierianDx

Eurofins Scientific

Gatc Biotech

Macrogen

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

DNASTAR

Biomatters

Partek

New England Biolabs

Myriad Genetics



Request For Sample Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/126853/request-sample

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) can be split into

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Other Technologies

Market segment by Application, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) can be split into

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Access Full Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-size-status-126853.html



Table of Contents

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

1.1 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Type

1.3.1 Sequencing by Synthesis

1.3.2 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

1.3.3 Sequencing by Ligation

1.3.4 Pyrosequencing

1.3.5 Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

1.3.6 Other Technologies

1.4 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Academic & Government Research Institutes

1.4.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

1.4.3 Biotechnology Companies

1.4.4 Hospitals & Clinics