The global electronic health records (EHR) market is estimated to reach up to $33 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing healthcare IT expenditure, favorable government initiatives for adoption and implementations of EHR systems and rapid advancements in information technology around the world. These systems not only help in efficiently maintaining historical data related to patients’ health parameters but also assist physicians in taking informed and timely decisions regarding most suitable treatment for patients in times of medical emergencies. The convenience of sharing medical records among different physicians, hospitals and other healthcare institutions using EHR systems is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as concerns related to data privacy and security along with integration and interoperability issues related to EHR systems can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Market Players

 Cerner Corporation

 McKesson Corporation

 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

 Inc., Epic Systems Corporation

 eClinicalWorks

 LLC, athenahealth, Inc.

 General Electric Company

 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

 LLC (a part of Quality Systems, Inc.)

 Merge Healthcare Incorporated (an IBM company)

 Greenway Health

 LLC and CompuGroup Medical

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Hospitals segment held a major share of the EHR market in 2016 due to the large scale adoption of EHR systems in order to efficiently manage the vast amount of health related information, especially in in-patient departments. As EHR systems prove to be effective in streamlining workflow in these institutions, delivery of improved quality of healthcare to the patients can be ensured using EHR systems. Ambulatory care settings segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as these systems assist effectively in maintaining information related to reimbursements for patients in outpatient departments.

Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Acute EHR

• Ambulatory EHR

• Post-acute EHR

By Installation:

• Client Server-based HER

• Web-based HER

By End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Settings

By Region:

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o United Arab Emirates

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increasing Healthcare IT Expenditure

3.3.1.2. Favorable Government Initiatives for Adoption and Implementations of EHR Systems

3.3.1.3. Rapid Advancements in Information Technology

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Concerns Related to Data Security and Privacy

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Technological Advancements

3.3.3.2. Growing Emphasis on Healthcare Sector in Emerging Markets

