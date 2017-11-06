This report studies Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Gaylord

Toray Fine Chemicals（TFC）

Arkema

Hubei Xingfa

Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi

Yankuang Lunan Chemicals

Zhuzhou Hansen



By types, the market can be split into

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

By Application, the market can be split into

Pharmaceutical

Electronic

Chemical

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India



