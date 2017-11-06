This report studies Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Eastman
SK NJC
Kangheng Chemical
Feixiang Group
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/126637/request-sample
By types, the market can be split into
Cis/Trans Ratio：30:70
Cis/Trans Ratio：25:75
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Polyester Materials
Coating Materials
Others
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Access Full Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-cyclohexane-dimethanol-chdm-market-professional-survey-report-126637.html
Table of Contents
Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM)
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM)
1.1.1 Definition of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM)
1.1.2 Specifications of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM)
1.2 Classification of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM)
1.2.1 Cis/Trans Ratio：30:70
1.2.2 Cis/Trans Ratio：25:75
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Applications of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM)
1.3.1 Polyester Materials
1.3.2 Coating Materials
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
Recent Comments