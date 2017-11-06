Beer market is expected to experience significant growth in coming years between 2017 and 2025. The market is expected to become $925.33 billion by 2025 at a growing CAGR of 6.23%. The market is primarily driven by changing lifestyle of all age groups and increase in disposable income across the globe. In addition, increased consumption of local breweries is also expected to drive the beer market. Moreover, the prevalence of drinking of underage individuals is increasing rapidly across the globe. For instance, as per survey, in UK, a good proportion of children are involved in drinking alcohol and even in purchasing of alcoholic beverages. This drastic changing lifestyle of young generation will impact the market in the long run. With increase in disposable income especially among the middle income group, the beer market is expected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period. However, increase in legal regulations and heavy taxation, along with some serious health issues are likely to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Major Market Players

 Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

 Anheuser-Busch InBev

 The HEINEKEN Company.

 Molson Coors Brewing Company

 Tsingtao Beer (H.K) Trading Co. Ltd

 Birra Menabrea

 BITBURGER BREWERY GROUP

 The Boston Beer Company

 Budweiser Budvar np

 Cesu alus

 Chimay Brewery

 D.G.Yuengling & Sons

 Inc

 Diageo

 Duvel Moortgat Brewery

 Erdinger

 Birra Forst S.P.A and Carlsberg Group A/S.

Market Opportunities

The key opportunity for the players operating in beer market lies in the development of various types of beer and flavors of beer and also increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages among all age groups. Apart from that, increasing promotional and marketing activities of manufacturers coupled with increasing disposable income of people will drive the global beer market. However, strict government regulations, development of inexpensive alternatives, social perspective and high tax rates in some region is expected to hamper growth of the market in coming years.

Beer Market Segmentation:

By Region:

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rapidly Changing Lifestyles

3.3.1.2. Increasing Disposable Income Across the Globe

3.3.1.3. Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages Among All Age Groups

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Heavy Taxation and Legal Restrictions

3.3.2.2. Increasing Cases of Health Problems Due to Consumption

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Emerging Countries to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

3.4. Industry Trends

4. Beer Market, By Type

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Beer Market Assessment and Forecast, By Type, 2016-2025

4.3. Light Beer

4.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.4. Strong Beer

4.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

