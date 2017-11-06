The 3D printing medical devices marketis expected to be around $9.8billion by 2025.This can be attributed to growing prevalence of osteoarthritis in elderly people, rise in number of injuries related to dental and cranio-maxillofacial due to increase in incidences of accidents, and increased awareness regarding personal care.Ease of development of customized medical products with 3D printing technology is another vital factor responsible for the growth of this market. High cost of printers and stringentregulatoryprocessesfor the approval of 3D-printed medical devicesare some of the factors restraining themarket growth.

Major Market Players

 FabRx Ltd.,

 Organovo Holdings,

 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems,

 EnvisionTEC,

 3D Systems, Inc.,

 Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.,

 Bio3D Technologies,

 Arcam AB,

 Stratasys Ltd.,

 SLM Solutions Group AG.

Get complete access of the Report: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/3d-printing-medical-devices-market

Market Opportunities

3D printing is set to revolutionize every single industry, from printing organs and prosthetic limbs, to space stations, science, manufacturing, and many more. It will have powerful impact over the next 10 years as it offers better clinical outcomes and improved economics for doctors and/or patients.This will provide opportunities to speed up the process of medical device prototype development and improve patient care through customized products as well as develop anatomical models for surgical preparations.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Segmentation:

By Component:

• 3D Printing Equipment

o 3D Printers

o 3D Bioprinters

• Materials

o Plastics

 Thermoplastics

 Photopolymers

o Polymers

 Ceramics

 Hydrogels

o Metals and Alloys

• Services and Software

By Technology:

• Digital Light Processing (DLP)

• Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) –Powder Based 3D Printing

• Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

• Stereolithography (SLA) – Liquid Based 3D Printing

• Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM): Plastic Filament Extrusion Based Technology

• PolyJet / InkJet 3D Printing

By Application:

• Cranio-maxillofacial Implants

• Orthopedic Implants

• Dental Implants

• Internal and External Prostheses

By End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

Get Free Sample of this Report: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC0620

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

Buy Report: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/HC0620

About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: + 1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com

Website: www.crystalmarketresearch.com