Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) November 6, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently announced a new global distribution agreement with Fibocom Wireless, a global leading M2M and CE telecommunication provider.

Fibocom is dedicated to the design and manufacture of wireless modules, and providing IoT solutions to enable secure communications among machines, equipment, vehicles and assets over wireless networks. The company’s portfolio covers GSM/GPRS modules, HSPA+ modules, LTE modules and GNSS modules. Offering unique competence in combining 2G, 3G, 4G wireless modules with positioning technology, service delivery platform for M2M applications and device management platforms in a trusted and secure environment, Fibocom Wireless Inc. is a valued partner for equipment manufacturers, integrators, MNOs and end-users.

Fibocom products power M2M technology for diverse vertical markets including: automotive, tracking and tracing, industrial mobile computing, metering and smart grid, payment systems, healthcare, security systems, routers & gateways, remote maintenance & control, tablet, digital signage etc.

Future Electronics has built its reputation over nearly 50 years on a strong commitment to maintain close business partnerships with suppliers and customers, coupled with the strength of its commercial and technical competencies through all stages of the design-production cycle, and is the only worldwide components distributor with a globally integrated IT platform.

For more information about Future Electronics and access to the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, including industry-leading products from Fibocom, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###