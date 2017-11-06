Santamedical has come up with a pulse oximeter that accurately measures patients blood oxygen level from various parts of the body and is user-friendly achieving its huge success.

The pulse oximeter is a standard healthcare equipment used to measure both the pulse rate and the oxygen saturation (SpO2) level. It’s important for patients of Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Disease (CPOD) and Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) to keep track of their SpO2 levels and pulse rate. Many a time patients are prescribed overnight pulse oximetry to determine the severity of their ailment.

In many diseases such as hypoxia, sleep apnea, and many respiratory diseases needs to track and maintain a record of their SpO2 levels. To make it convenient for the patients Santamedical has come up with first pulse oximeter worldwide that accurately measures patient’s blood oxygen levels from various parts of the body. It’s simple yet a potent device accurately measuring blood oxygen level and pulse rate.

It’s the pioneer device in its segment and has been approved by FDA, saying it all about the quality and accuracy. The device is preferred and recommended by many medical professionals of the USA and even the laymen using the device finds it user-friendly.

To track your SpO2 levels simply turn on the device, glide any of your finger or toe in the given hinge and wait till the levels are displayed on the LCD mounted on top of the equipment. Santamedical wanted to manufacture the device that’s easy to use and performs it joins without disturbing the patients and here it fulfills the promise. It has got a bright OLED screen displaying sharp and clear fonts even in dark. The display is multi-directional, exhibiting the results in four different directions. The pulse oximeter is made available on the leading e-commerce portal: Amazon. And the device is doing really great there as it has achieved 4.5 stars out of 5 and umpteen reviews praising the device. The device is energy efficient, it works on 2 AAA batteries and automatically shuts off if it’s not being used for 10 seconds or more. Its box includes Santamedical Generation 2 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, wrist lanyard, 2 AAA, user manual and one year warranty.