Commercial fencing differs from (say) private or home fencing in that in a commercial fencing, the fencing is treated like an extension of the commercial property. So, if the property is owned by a large business firm of repute, then it is expected that the fencing that defines that particular property should be just as good or just as grand as the building of that business entity. Come; let us see how you can define your property with standard commercial fencing.

Around the time your commercial building is getting ready, you will want to set up the fencing as well. You can do this two ways – either leaf through a book on fencing designs or, visit the showroom of a workshop that specialises in commercial fencing.

Shopping whether for commercial fencing or anything else can be a lot of fun. But if it is commercial fencing you are interested in, the big question is, what should you be looking out for? And more importantly, how do you identify quality from shoddy materials and workmanship?

As with everything these days, there’s quite a bit of quality levels available and so it is important that you know what to look out for.

Take for example, the materials – Steel and Aluminium are both good options but let’s check out the difference between the two:

First, Aluminium fencing. Aluminium is by far the more economical option in comparison to steel, so when you look at the price tags, make sure the figure is far less than the same fence done in steel.

Next, Security: Aluminium is a lightweight and softer material. So if for economic reasons you are looking to define your property with aluminium fencing as a standard commercial fencing, and if security is a matter of concern, then makes sure you specify a thicker specification – one that will not bend or break as easily as the thinner version.

You know it is thick if you tap on the aluminium post and it rings solid, makes a dull flat sound and not like a bell It it rings like a bell, than thinner aluminium is used – one that will easily bend and buckle.

You know it is thick if you tap on the aluminium post and it rings solid, makes a dull flat sound and not like a bell It it rings like a bell, than thinner aluminium is used – one that will easily bend and buckle.

Second, Steel Fencing. Steel by far, is the best material to use to define your property with standard Panel Fencing. Steel is heavier, is more robust and highly durable. But the steel to be used to define your property with standard commercial fencing must be treated steel. Untreated steel will over time, rust and degrade.

Galvanised steel is rust-proof and will last you 100 plus years.

Finally to ensure you define your property with standard fencing well, ask for powder coating. Both aluminium and steel can be power coated. Powder coating ensures your commercial fence stay bright for years to come.

