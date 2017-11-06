The multiple applications of thermal transfer labels have boosted global market demand and subsequently upped the revenue estimations of the thermal transfer label market globally. To study this market in greater detail and to offer a comprehensive value forecast, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently published a report titled ‘Thermal Transfer Label Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022.’ The report analyzes the worldwide thermal transfer label market and incorporates a detailed forecast for the period 2017 – 2022. For estimating the correct market value, 2016 is considered as a base valuation year with in-depth revenue sizing done for a five year duration from 2017 to 2022. Besides the revenue forecast, the report also presents a clear picture of the various market forces likely to impact market revenue growth during the assessment period.

Free Copy of Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/3602

Global Thermal Transfer Label Market: Forecast

According to the report projections, the worldwide thermal transfer label market will be valued at just under US$ 2.3 Bn by 2017 end and this is predicted to increase to about US$ 3.0 Bn towards the close of the forecast period in 2022. This reflects a robust CAGR of 5.5% in terms of revenue over the period 2017 – 2022.

Global Thermal Transfer Label Market: Segmental Forecast

For ease of reader understanding, the report categorizes the worldwide thermal transfer label market by printer type, material, application, and region. The material segment comprises polyester, paper, polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), others. Segments falling under the printer type category include mobile, desktop, and industrial. The application segment is dissected into semiconductor and electronics, tracking, healthcare, retail, transportation and logistics, industrial products and goods, and others. The report studies the performance of the worldwide thermal transfer label market within the key geographies of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific Except Japan, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/thermal-transfer-label-market

Of all the material type segments, Paper is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, growing at a revenue size of US$ 73.1 Mn per annum during the forecasted period. Paper – estimated to hold 36.7% value share in the worldwide thermal transfer label market by 2017 end – is predicted to account for a revenue share of 40.3% towards the close of 2022. This segment is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 843.7 Mn by end 2017 and this is forecast to increase to about US$ 1,209 Mn by 2022 end, witnessing a 7.5% CAGR in value terms during the period of assessment.

Global Thermal Transfer Label Market: Regional Analysis

Of the various regional thermal transfer label markets, the market in Asia Pacific Except Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to witness a CAGR by value to the tune of 6.9% over the assessment period. Demand of thermal transfer labels in APEJ is anticipated to be worth around US$ 293 Mn during the years 2017 to 2022. The second important region to watch out for in the worldwide thermal transfer label market will be North America, expected to reach a market valuation of just under US$ 617 Mn towards 2022 end from a market value of about US$ 499 Mn estimated by the close of 2017. The Europe thermal transfer label market will likely exhibit a 4.9% CAGR during 2017 – 2022.

Global Thermal Transfer Label Market: Competitive Assessment

The report lists a few of the top companies functional in the worldwide thermal transfer label market including WS Packaging Group Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Multi-Color Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., 3M Company, LINTEC Corporation, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Enquire About this Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/3602

About Us

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/