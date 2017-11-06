Innovation is at the forefront of product development strategies in the global CT scanners market. In a bid to unearth the different facets of this market, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently published a new report titled ‘CT Scanners Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022.’ The report provides a comprehensive and detailed five year forecast of the global CT scanners market after studying the underlying factors. An important feature of the report is a detailed qualitative and quantitative forecast of the global CT scanners market. Qualitative forecast includes the market drivers, restraints, and country wise product information. Market revenue estimations are provided for each year of the forecast period, with 2016 considered as the base evaluation year. The main objective of the report is to provide the necessary market intelligence to the target end users including hospitals, research centers, diagnostic clinics, government agencies, and original equipment manufacturers among others.

Global CT Scanners Market: Forecast

According to the report estimations, the global CT scanners market is anticipated to register a value CAGR to the tune of 5.9% over the duration of the forecast period 2017 – 2022. The global market for CT scanners is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 6,429.8 Mn by the end of 2022, which is a significant increase from US$ 4,834.1 Mn estimated to be recorded by the end of 2017.

Global CT Scanners Market: Factors Impacting Revenue Growth

The global CT scanners market is expected to record significant revenue growth over the five year period starting 2017, owing to factors such as a growing preference by patients for minimally invasive diagnosis procedures, enhanced healthcare infrastructural support in emerging markets, increasing product innovations in the recent past such as portable CT scanners, and a rapidly growing aging population across the globe in need of home based healthcare solutions.

Global CT Scanners Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The report segments the global CT scanners market on the basis of product type into O-Arm and C-Arm; on the basis of end user into diagnostic centers, ambulatory care centers, research and academic institutions, hospitals, and veterinary clinics; on the basis of modality into portable and standalone; on the basis of technology into cone beam, low-slice, mid-slice, and high-slice; and on the basis of region into The Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ).

Of the product type segments, the O-Arm segment is projected to hold the highest market share of about 70% by the end of 2017 and reach a market valuation of US$ 4,530.6 Mn by the end of 2022. The O-Arm segment is expected to expand at 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Among the various regional markets, North America is anticipated to remain the top market for CT scanners, estimated to generate revenue to the tune of US$ 1,844.7 Mn by the end of 2017 and reach a market valuation of US$ 2,486.4 Mn by end 2022, with a revenue CAGR to the tune of 6.2%. The second largest regional market is Europe, estimated to be valued at US$ 1,860.2 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2022. However, in terms of growth rate, the APEJ CT scanners market is near equal to the North America regional market for CT scanners. This is primarily owing to developments in the markets in India and China that are among the fastest developing economies globally.

Global CT Scanners Market: Vendor Ecosystem

Some of the leading companies operating in the global CT scanners market that are featured in the report include Shimadzu Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, Neusoft Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, Inc., Koning Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, GE Healthcare, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Planmed Oy, Medtronic PLC, Siemens AG, and Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Ltd002E.

