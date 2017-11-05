The last few years have seen India emerge as the world’s fastest growing large economy with GDP growth rates reaching 7% and above. Thus, the economic focus of the world has gradually shifted towards India and China.

Mumbai, India, November 4th, 2017 — The last few years have seen India emerge as the world’s fastest growing large economy with GDP growth rates reaching 7% and above. Thus, the economic focus of the world has gradually shifted towards India and China. By 2030, China and India are expected to be the first and third largest economies in the world, with the largest consuming populations that global companies would wish to attract.

India has a sizeable trade deficit with China and to balance this, Commerce Ministries of both the countries have signed a Five-year Development Programme for Economic and Trade Cooperation to lay down a medium-term roadmap for promoting balanced and sustainable development of economic and trade relations which will give a positive impetus to the India-China bilateral trade.

China has also started investing in Indian infrastructure, industry parks and SEZ sectors with Chinese investments cumulatively rising to $ 1.67 billion till June 2017. Chinese companies have invested mostly in telecom, power, engineering and infrastructure. Several Chinese firms are also in the process of setting up industrial parks. More investments are in the pipeline thanks to low investment restrictions and favourable tax and land rent policies in India.

The 15th China Products (Mumbai India) Exhibition (http://www.chinamumbaiexpo.com) will further assist the escalating bilateral trade by bringing together quality exhibitors to network and interact with Indian entrepreneurs at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre (BCEC), Goregaon East, Mumbai from November 16-18, 2017.

In 2017, the major provinces and regions participating in the show include Guangdong, Fujian, Zhejiang, Macao and Hong Kong. Exhibitors from these provinces will showcase quality, multi-industry products which will fulfil a wide variety of interests of Indian business people across sectors. Products displayed will range from Hotel Equipment-Supplies, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Household products to Furniture and fixtures, LED and Lighting products, Fashion Jewellery, Apparel and Textiles to Machine Tools, Industrial goods, Building material and equipment, etc.

The exhibition has special pavilions for networking receptions, one-to-one business matching for buyers, industry seminars and much more to derive maximum benefit in a more defined and meaningful manner.

The exhibition is organized jointly by The China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Guangdong Province Committee Commercial Industry and Worldex-SingEx Exhibitions (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

The exhibition is co-organized by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province and managed in India by Worldex India Exhibition & Promotion Pvt. Ltd.

The China Products (Mumbai, India) Exhibition (http://www.chinamumbaiexpo.com) has been endorsed and supported by leading trade bodies in India including the All India Association of Industries (AIAI), India-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCCI), Indian Merchants’ Chamber (IMC), SME Chamber of India and the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Mumbai.

To access a world of opportunities and take the next step towards global expansion, visit the 15th China Products (Mumbai India) Exhibition. For further details please log onto http://www.chinamumbaiexpo.com

Industry Contact:

Mitra Dave +91 98333 85962

Worldex India. Tel: +91224037 6700-16

communications@worldexindia.com

Press & Media Contact:

Ms. Dipika

Sentinel PR Pvt. Ltd.

Mumbai, India

+91 99308 23724

dipika@publicrelationindia.com

http://www.chinamumbaiexpo.com