In this report, the global Isoprene market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Isoprene in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Isoprene market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
DuPont
Goodyear
SIBUR
Kuraray
ZEON Corporation
JSR Corporation
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
Haihang Industry
Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang
Finetech Industry
Braskem
Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
Fortrec Chemicals
Petroleum Pte Ltd.
GlycosBio
Bridgestone Corporation
Ajinomoto
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Polymer Grade
Chemical Grade
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Isoprene for each application, including
Tires
Adhesives
Industrial Rubber
