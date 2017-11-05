Charming Manish Paul & former beauty queen Neha Dhupia on Live game show ‘Aunty Boli Lagao Boli’

​​​​Mumbai, 5th November 2017: ​​This week, Aunty Boli Lagao Boli brought another boisterous episode to entertain the audiences. The stage of Aunty Boli Lagao Boli was graced by the quirky & charming Manish Paul & former beauty queen Neha Dhupia. Manish is usually known for his spontaneity and astonishing hosting skills but he was no less entertaining as a Guest. The chic Neha went along with fellow Manish with utmost enthusiasm. They shared some fun experiences like having a golgappa contest whilst viewers watching at home Bid for a car. The funny and glamorous trilogy of Dhupia, Manish Paul and our very own auntyji, Archana Puran Singh have seen each other’s company. Archana is hosting the live bidding show. The episode was live on Colors TV at 12 pm on Sunday, 5th November.

​​​​​​Aunty Boli Lagao Boli is a live interactive game show produced by Viaan Industries – promoted by leading entrepreneur Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The show has a unique concept where viewers can BID LIVE for a new car from the comfort of their home via the chasebid app or website www.chasebid.com. The person who places the lowest unique bid will see his picture, name, and location Live on COLORS TV. The bidding rules are such that the lowest unique bid with two decimal places wins a brand-new car. The game show is hosted by Auntyji Archana Puran Singh and her crew who entertain the audience through ready wit and humor. The show will also have a host of celebrities every week to keep the audiences and viewers engaged

