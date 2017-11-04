Irma Aftermath: Contaminated Flood Waters, Storm and Water Damage, Humidity, Mold Equals Prime Breeding Grounds for Hazardous Conditions Warns Miami Mold Removal Company Miami Mold Specialist.

Miami, FL – Sewage facilities, factories, chemical plants, warehouses, storage facilities, Ports and Marinas, commercial, industrial, educational, institutional structures, along with a large range of general infrastructure were all ravaged by the wrath of Hurricane Irma.

The wide spread contaminated flooding alone has already set the stage for catastrophic hazardous conditions. With sewage systems, factories, chemical warehouses, vehicle fluids, etc. contributing to the contamination of the flood waters; everyone in the greater Miami area is at risk of exposure to these hazardous conditions.

Similar to Harvey, Irma brought in one of the biggest yet most interesting storm surges the state of Florida has ever seen. The greater Miami area, South Florida, and the west coast of Florida all the way up to Tampa Bay; all witnessed the shore line literally disappear for hundreds of yards and in some cases, as far as the eye could see. This once in a life time event, was unfortunately an early indicator of how intense Hurricane Irma’s wrath–the intense winds, massive storm surge, and extreme flooding–was going to be.

Read more about how Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Maria, along with many other major storms, impact an area before, during, and long after a carastrophic storm is over.

https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2017/9/19/16325044/hurricane-2017-health-risks-irma-harvey-pollution-mold-mosquitoes-depression

According to the Miami Herald, it is estimated that Hurricane Irma damage, at least in it’s early forecast, is approximately 19 billion in the State of Florida alone.

http://www.miamiherald.com/news/weather/hurricane/article174604216.html

The number of homes, businesses, apartment buildings, high-rises, commercial, industrial structures and infrastructure severely affected will more than likely surpass the forecasted 19 billion in damages as the clean up, demolition, repair, and rebuilding processes are estimated to continue on for years.

Miami residents in need of Hurricane Irma related toxic mold remediation services can find out more about Miami Mold Specialists New Hurricane Irma Mold Relief Program on their website-

https://www.miamimoldspecialists.com/hurricane-irma

About Miami Mold Specialist–

Specializing in state of the art mold inspections, 3rd party “conflict free” mold testing, and rapid mold remediation/removal services. Offering multi-state certified, rapid response, eco-friendly mold remediation services, with a signature 1 year warranty.

Call-1-305-763-8070

http://www.miamimoldspecialists.com

Proudly Serving:

Miami-Dade County and Broward County