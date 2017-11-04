• Group among the top five percent of the companies rated worldwide

• Inclusion in the Climate A List of the non-profit organization CDP

• Broad contribution to UN sustainable development goals

November 2017: At the United Nations World Development Information Day, the international climate protection initiative CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) honored specialty chemicals company LANXESS.

The Cologne-based company once again achieved the highest score in this year’s evaluation and is therefore listed in the CDP’s Climate A List. With this list, CDP recognizes companies’ efforts to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy. As part of the Climate A List, LANXESS is among the top five percent of several thousand companies surveyed by the initiative.

The list of the best and the full set of company results are available on the initiative’s website: www.cdp.net/en/scores-2017.

LANXESS Board member Hubert Fink comments on the award: “As a globally active chemical company, we are committed to climate protection. Re-admission to the Climate A List confirms the effectiveness of our efforts in this area.”

Commenting on the achievement, Neelanjan Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, LANXESS India said, “It is a matter of pride for us at LANXESS to be included in the Climate A list. As this listing reiterates our commitment to doing business across the globe in a sustainable manner and gives us the confidence that we are on the right path in addressing our sustainability goals and targets.”

Various contributions to UN development goals

Even beyond climate protection, LANXESS’s business activities, products and corporate initiatives contribute effectively to each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which the United Nations draws attention to every year on October 24. They include clean water solutions as well as an educational initiative that has already supported hundreds of thousands of children, young people and young adults round the world. A list of the contributions can be found under https://webmagazine.lanxess.com/lanxess-contributionto-un-goals.

Further information on LANXESS’s corporate responsibility initiatives can be found at www.sustainability.lanxess.com.

CDP: Comprehensive database on corporate and government environmental data

CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$100 trillion, CDP leverages investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 6,300 companies with some 55 percent of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2017. This is in addition to the over 500 cities and 100 states and regions who disclosed, making CDP’s platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change.

About LANXESS

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 7.7 billion in 2016 and about 19,200 employees in 25 countries. The company is currently represented at 75 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. Through ARLANXEO, the joint venture with Saudi Aramco, LANXESS is also a leading supplier of synthetic rubber. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World) and FTSE4Good. Thane, November 3, 2017.

