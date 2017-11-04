Being charged in a criminal case does not mean that you are guilty and you have every right to hire a criminal defense lawyer Houston who can help and guide you with legal procedures and safeguard your interests. With years of experience in handling a variety of criminal cases the Houston criminal defense attorneys can come up with the best defense strategies to ensure that justice is done in your case. Any case involving DWI / DUI, drug possession, theft, manslaughter, license suspension, kidnapping, probation violation etc come under criminal charges. An experienced attorney would come up with different strategies for each case to meet your interests. In case you are accused or arrested under any criminal charge, the first thing you need to do is to contact the bestcriminal defense lawyer Houston who shall clearly understand your case and offer you a realistic and unbiased opinion about the legal situation that you are facing in the case and then take necessary action to fight the case in the court of law. The attorney shall also advice you about your right to remain silent and not to answer any questions of the Prosecution Lawyer or Police unless you are in the presence of your lawyer. You also have the right to say no to provide any samples of urine and / or blood unless you have spoken to your lawyer.

Once you have hired the criminal defense lawyer Houston you can relax and leave the responsibility of your case in the hands of the experienced criminal attorney who shall collect all the facts and evidence that can be helpful to build a strong defence in your case. To prove your innocence in the case the attorney shall also hire the service of an private investigator, if necessary; to re-build the scenario that lead to your arrest and to look for clues that may prove your innocence in the case. They also check if there are any constitutional violations in your arrest since that would immediately lead to dismissal of your case in the court. As in most cases, it is the responsibility of the prosecution to prove their accusations beyond doubt. On the other hand the defense lawyer would try to come up with strategies like suspecting the ulterior motives of the witnesses in the case and also whether the Police has followed the correct procedures in accusing you of the chargers etc. The strategy of planting a doubt in the minds of the jury works most of the time in your favor. An experienced defence lawyer would always try his best to get your case dismissed in the court by proving your innocence or try to get the charges against you reduced and offer relief to you in the case.

Whatever may be the criminal charge levied against you, hiring an experienced criminal defense lawyer Houston is highly recommended as it would surely make a difference to the outcome of your case in the court of law.

