Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Industry 2017 Market Research Report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

The research study focuses major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure of the Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Industry.

Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer, the top players including

Dow Chemical Company

3M

BASF

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

Sika Ag

Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd

Ashland Inc.

Avery Denison Group

Huntsman Corporation

Bayer Material Science (Covestro)

Bemis

Bostik Sa

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

H. B. Fuller

Henkel Ag & Company, Kgaa

Adhesive Films Inc.

Solvay Group

Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation

Henkel

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Industry in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type. On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market Industry for each application.

Major points covered in this Report are :

Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Industry Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2012-2022), Competition by Manufacturers

Global Market Size (Value) of Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Industry (2012-2022)

Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Industry Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Industry Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Industry Market Analysis by Application

Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Industry Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Industry Market Forecast (2017-2022)

Research Findings and Conclusion

The research includes historic data from 2012 to 2016 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Industry on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2017 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market.

Available Customizations –

With the given market data, Fior Markets offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs.

The following customization options are available for the report:

Segment Analysis :

Product matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of the product portfolio of each company

Detailed analysis at volume level can also be provided.

Regional Analysis :

Further breakdown of the Rest of Asia Pacific Industrial Adhesives and Tapes market, by country

Further breakdown of the Rest of Europe Industrial Adhesives and Tapes market, by country

Further breakdown of other countries in the RoW Industrial Adhesives and Tapes market, by country.

