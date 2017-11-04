In this report, the global Antihelminthics market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Antihelminthics in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Antihelminthics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Abbott (US)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
ZEISS International (Germany)
Johnson & Johnson Services (US)
Sanofi (US), Merck & Co (US)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (US)
Astellas Pharma Inc (Japan)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Mentis Pharma Ltd (India)
Pfizer Inc (US)
Sanofi (France)
ALLERGAN (Ireland)
AstraZeneca (UK)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Benzimidazoles
Abamectin
Salicylanilides
Praziquantel
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Antihelminthics for each application, including
Schistosomiasis
Fasciolasis
Filariasis
Angiostrongylosis
Ascariasis
Giardiasis
