Los Angeles, CA – For an event presenter, it is vital that their Event Page allows them access to features that help them maximize their ROI. Utilities like SEO, Tracking Pixels, Location-Specific Event Stats give presenters the opportunity to expand their reach and strategize better. Keeping this in view, Yapsody has launched five new features that facilitate all this and a lot more for event presenters.

These five features are:

1. SEO Customization: Edit important Page Parameters like Meta Title, Description, and Focus Keywords to improve your event’s Search Engine Ranking and drive more traffic to your event’s page.

2. Facebook Pixel Tracking: Track conversions from your Facebook Promotions by creating a Facebook Tracking Pixel using your Business Manager Account on Facebook and integrating it in your Online Ticket Store in 2 simple steps.

3. Zip Code Report Generation: Tap into zip code specific event statistics to make better decisions while deciding a venue or artist for your next event.

4. Ticket Descriptions: Associate a definition and description with every Ticket Type to easily guide your customers into purchasing their tickets while informing them exactly what they’re signing up and paying for.

5. Checkout As Guest: Don’t lose customers to forced registrations and let them checkout as guests while purchasing tickets. At the same time, capture important details like your customers’ email address and contact information towards the end of the transaction.

To experience the All New Ticket Store and enjoy these features, Create an event with Yapsody today!

About: Yapsody is the only live entertainment company focused on providing independent presenters and hospitality enterprises customized end-to-end solutions for leveraging concert entertainment. Through our unique proprietary products and services managed entirely in-house, Yapsody delivers unparalleled value, quality control, customer service, growth potential and competitive advantages in the market.

