The Fido Factor: How to Get a Leg Up at Work is the latest book by Krissi and Dan Barr, noted business and leadership consultants. It demonstrates how our four-legged furry friends can teach us to be better leaders at work. These days, business leaders are on a continual quest to be more competitive and to get the best out of both themselves and their staff.

We can learn lessons about getting a leg up on the competition from the unlikeliest of sources: dogs. The Fido Factor looks at the leadership traits that are inherent to canines, and how business leaders can harness these same traits in themselves to unleash their inner pack leader. It’s a groundbreaking take on the strategies for success which has readers barking up a different tree and takes them where they’ve never gone before.

According to Scott Farmer, the CEO of Cintas, “The unexpected combination of dogs and business leadership makes this one of the most enjoyable — and insightful — books I’ve read in a long time.”

Noted leadership coach and author Marshall Goldsmith, says, “The Fido Factor is a must-read for anyone who is or wants to be a leader. If you happen to be a dog lover, you do not want to miss this book!”

The Fido Factor is a groundbreaking approach to leadership skills and success in business which presents a unique take on the leadership genius we can all learn from dogs. The core message of the book is that dogs can provide motivation to us all to become better leaders at all levels of the corporate structure. They do this through their core traits of faithfulness, inspiration, determination and observance, which spell the acronym F.I.D.O. It’s not a cute book with pictures of puppies. It’s a roadmap to success in leadership, using dogs as a guide to help your company boldly bound into the future.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Krissi and Dan Barr are dynamic entrepreneurs living in Cincinnati. Both graduated from Miami University, where Krissi achieved her MBA. The Fido Factor is the second book from the pair, following Plugged: Dig Out and Get the Right Things Done.

Krissi is also the founder and president of Barr Corporate Success , where she specializes in business coaching and consulting, teaching businesses of all sizes how to maximize profits, implement initiatives and improve leadership skills.

Dan is an experienced and accomplished entrepreneur and marketing and sales executive who has worked for Cintas, BELFOR/1-800-WATER-DAMAGE, and his own businesses.

