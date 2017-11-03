As of late, the new website of Majorca Villarentals is available online. Many new villas and holiday homes can be discovered on the homepage. There are now also many improvements to the site, such as a fast overview of the features through icons, and an individual price calculation for any given holiday timeframe is now possible for clients. The new site can now also be easily viewed via your tablet or smartphone. The website www.majorca-villarentals.com (https://www.majorca-villarentals.com) offers the nicest holiday destinations on the island, which nowadays is an important feature for a website. Holiday makers can find a vast selection of up to 600 holiday homes on the entire island of Majorca to choose from at Majorca Villarentals.

The holiday maker can find many different holiday residencies in Majorca. The trend is quite clearly moving toward individual villa holidays on the island. Guests can choose all sizes of villas and farmhouses, with capacities ranging from 2 to 16 persons. There are also many different types of residencies, varying from e.g. a traditional villa in the countryside with private pool to a chalet or classic villa located right by the sea. Guests can find elegant holiday homes and chalets at the website www.majorca-villarentals.com/mallorca-fincas/ (https://www.majorca-villarentals.com/mallorca-fincas/). Holiday makers have endless possibilities for finding their dream villa. A further option are our villa hotels, which are ideal for 2 persons. The small villa hotels generally feature 4 to 6 double rooms and offer services such as breakfast, and some even include a restaurant. They provide the flair of a traditional villa and the service and comfort of a hotel.

Holiday makers will find wonderful homes for their individual vacation in all regions of Majorca. Many holiday homes can be found within quiet residential areas of coastal resorts such as Alcudia, Pollensa, Cala D”Or, Cala Ratjada, or also Porto Colom. These residencies tend to have smaller plot sizes and are usually surrounded by neighbouring houses, yet they are mostly located within walking distance of shopping possibilities and restaurants. The situation is similar for the village houses in villages and small towns such as Buger, Lloseta, Inca, Santanyi or Soller, and many more. Here it is also possible for the holiday maker to walk into the centre of the village, where he or she will come across small supermarkets, restaurants and – to some extent – shops. You can experience the typical Majorca and the still preserved typical rural life in these romantic villages. The traditional villas and farmhouses can be found in the rural regions, a little more outside from the villages and towns. The website www.majorca-villarentals.com/luxury-villas/ (https://www.majorca-villarentals.com/luxury-villas/) offers exclusive villas and farmhouses in Majorca. They lie far away from tourism, and one will experience much quiet and flair here. Apart from the occasional bells from sheep grazing in the neighbouring meadows, no external sounds can be heard. The plots are vast and there are usually no close neighbours. The large gardens with pool are great for relaxing within the surrounding nature. It is this and other things which are making the individual villa holiday ever more popular.

Before you choose a destination or region, it is important to keep in mind the season in which you are planning to visit Majorca, and the activities/places you would like to do/see. If you want to quickly reach the beautiful beaches, then coastal regions along the south, the southeast, the entire east and the north are ideal. Here, holiday makers will find the most and nicest beaches. However, if you would rather go hiking, then the entire west with the vast Tramuntana mountain range is ideal. The island centre must also not be forgotten. From here, most of the island”s regions can be reached within 30 minutes, be it north, west, east or south. One can explore and discover everything Majorca has to offer, as it has many faces and offers the right residence and region for every taste. Visit the website of Majorca Villarentals and let yourself be inspired by our great holiday homes.