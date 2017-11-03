“SBGA’s table management solution provides hosts and servers with helpful information that helps them seat guests and open orders more quickly,” explained Nathan Jurczyk. “This ultimately increases restaurant revenue since it eliminates the factors that slow down table turns.”

One of the most efficient ways to increase sales in a restaurant is to increase the rate at which tables are turned. For faster table turns, it is crucial for hosts to know which tables are available and for servers to keep track of orders at each table. In order to provide such valuable information, the Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) provides restaurant owners a table management solution which allows custom table layouts, table management, and status checks on each table.

The table management solution gives restaurant owners the ability to customize the layout of their restaurant and structure tables into a custom floor plan by allowing them to choose the shape, size, and location of tables. Moreover, landmarks such as walls and objects can be built to create multiple sections or rooms.

Using a customized digital map of the restaurant allows hosts to quickly check for table availability, seat customers, assign servers, and apply notes to specific tables. It also allows servers to manage their tables and orders more efficiently. Servers can easily place orders by tapping the “Fire” button after selecting menu items from the table management solution, sending all order items to the kitchen printer.

“Another way orders can be placed is through SBGA’s handheld point-of-sale (POS) system, connected to the table management system through Wi-Fi or Wireless 3G,” shared Nathan Jurczyk, Vice President of SBGA. “Through this POS system, servers can quickly handle order entry and collect guest payment all from tableside.”

By using SBGA’s handheld POS system, Clover Flex, customers can dip, swipe, tap, enter a pin and sign. This eliminates the need for a server to go back and forth to process a card. Also, Clover Flex has a built-in receipt printer, which allows servers to print a receipt for their customer right on the spot. As an alternative, receipts can be emailed or texted to a customer as well.

SBGA’s table management solution allows restaurant staff members to quickly view important data such as the number of available tables, seated tables, guest counts, ordered items, and more. More importantly, staff members can check the status of each table to see if they have been seated, have ordered, or have paid.

With SBGA’s table management solution, restaurant owners can customize a digital map to match their restaurant specifications, keep their restaurant running smoothly, and view the entire floor at a glance. The table management solution has a simple user interface which allows restaurant owners to visually layout their restaurant by customizing the size, shape, and location of walls and tables.

This digital map provides an easy way for hosts to assign seating and servers to take orders. Most importantly, the table management solution provides important data that help tables turn at a faster pace, keeping service moving at a profitable pace and ultimately increasing restaurant revenue.

About the Small Business Growth Alliance

Building off nearly two decades of experience, the Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) is a leading provider of back office solutions to businesses throughout the United States. SBGA Alliance Partners have been recognized by Inc. Magazine, have received the coveted President’s Award and are accredited members of the Better Business Bureau. SBGA provides members with essential products, services and educational resources that allow business owners to successfully address essential business needs — from internet marketing, search engine optimization and electronic payments to payroll and accounting services, SBGA offers the very best in total back office management solutions.

