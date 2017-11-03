Spring Lake, NJ – Dr. Michael E. Rothman has released an infographic that explains the powerful impacts that light can have on your health.

This simple but detailed infographic does more than simply show, it explains. Subjects include:

– The basics of how light and other electromagnetic energy is perceived

– The healing powers of red/infrared light

– The truth about blue/ultraviolet light

– The dangers of LEDs and other intense blue lights

– Suggestions of things you can do to improve your relationship with light and light-emitting devices

“I created this infographic because there are so many misconceptions about the effects of light on the body and our health,” explains Dr. Rothman. “The truth is that many of our modern ailments can be traced directly to the fact that we aren’t exposed to enough natural sunlight. It’s such a simple thing to solve, but the pharmaceutical and medical industries have gotten us afraid to step outside during the day for fear of sun tans and melanoma.”

As part of his practice at MDWellness in Wall, NJ, Dr. Rothman regularly prescribes natural light and fresh air as a curative, along with other holistic solutions he has helped pioneer.

The infographic is available online at http://mdwellnessmd.com/the-impact-of-lighting-on-your-health/

Over the last 20 years, Dr. Michael E. Rothman has dedicated his life to helping his patients understand the “how and why” of their health. He strives to provide the highest quality care utilizing natural, holistic, non-toxic methods. Dr. Rothman has an extensive background in Nutrition, Biochemistry, Physiology and Physics. This NJ holistic doctor is highly respected by his peers and is loved by his patients.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Michael Rothman MD at 732-268-7663 or email him at info@mdwellnessmd.com

Contact:

Michael Rothman MD

Telephone: 732-268-7663

Email: info@mdwellnessmd.com

Website: www.mdwellnessmd.com