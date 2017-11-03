Colorado Springs, CO – Sharon Koenig, a life coach based in Colorado Springs, CO, provides people with skills, guidance and tips to overcome challenges and tackle difficult situations. She urges ‘change your beliefs to change your life’ to help her clients build confidence and become more successful in life by changing their perspectives in life.

Sharon Koenig is certified in NLP via Dr. Steve G Jones, and she also holds a certificate from the Robbins-Madanes coaching school. She has also picked up a lot of life coaching skills from numerous books by experts in the field.

She teaches people to understand how to be bold and face life without succumbing to the rude challenges thrown by life. She offers tips and suggestions as to how to do away with the negativities of life and deal with challenges while walking on the bumpy road of life. With useful strategies to deal with fear, it is easier to understand how to overcome the scare of changing careers. People can get the courage to maintain their individuality and get over the fear of change. Sharon Koenig has recently opened up the website Fearless Pursuits, which is about change, growth and the dedication to dream even in the face of challenges. The website is aimed at helping people to teach themselves to be confident and bold. The best thing to do is build within one’s self blocks of confidence, beat fear and march ahead to steal a smile from the face of despair.

With the advice and counseling of Sharon Koenig, people can understand how to eliminate limiting beliefs in order to be successful. Her advice helps in immediately changing a negative mindset and learning various visualization techniques to manifest their desires, such as their soul-mate. People can eliminate the beliefs that limit their growth and hold them back to follow and realize their dreams.

About Fearless Pursuits:

Fearless Pursuits is based in Colorado Springs, CO, with Life Coach Sharon Koenig helping people with guidance, advice, tips and motivation to deal with everyday challenges in life and giving a direction to their dreams.

For more details and further enquiries, please visit http://www.fearlesspursuits.com/

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Sharon Koenig, CPLC, NLP

Email: Sharon@FearlessPursuits.com