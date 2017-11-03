It’s that time of year! HRISPayrollSoftware.com is pleased to begin accepting applications for the 2018 HR Scholarship. This will be the third year that the Orlando-based company has offered a $1,000 scholarship for a college student preparing to work in the human resources field.

Applications must be received by February 15, 2018. A winner will be chosen on March 31, 2018 and will be notified of their selection through email and telephone. Additionally, there will be a press release and a write-up on the HRIS Payroll Software site identifying the winner. For someone breaking into the field, this highlight could add an extra career boost.

To be selected for the scholarship, the winner will have to meet certain requirements. Current enrollment in an accredited school is a must. The student must also be seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree in human resources or an HR related program. To qualify, a grade point average of at least 2.5 with a 3.0 in at least one HR class must be sustained.

After selection, the scholarship will be sent directly to the school that the winner attends. The $1,000 can be used to pay for tuition, books, and fees.

HRISPayrollSoftware.com is a website designed to help companies in an array of industries connect with the best HR software vendors in the business. The site is run by Lucerna, LLC. The founder and team at HRISPayrollSoftware.com believe that better HR is the secret to better business. The scholarship is an exciting way to help those that are the future of HR.

The founder of HRISPayrollSoftware.com, Dave Rietsema, had this to say about the scholarship: “The students currently working towards their HR degrees form the foundation of all future HR. The scholarship is our way of making a small contribution so that future will be a little better and brighter for all of us. We wish our participants the best of luck and look forward to meeting the next generation of HR professionals!”

To learn more about the scholarship or to apply, please visit this page

Contact:

Dave Rietsema

Company: HRISPayrollSoftware.com

Address: 3230 Palatka Street, Orlando, FL 32824

Phone: 866-629-1227

Email: david@hrispayrollsoftware.com

Website: https://www.hrispayrollsoftware.com/hr-scholarship/