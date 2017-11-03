VSR Infratech today launched Delhi/ NCR’s first largest adventure zone Frenzy Adventure, in Gurugram, Haryana. Spread over 1 Acre, Frenzy Adventure offers 31 Adventure activities that promise to keep thrill seekers in awe.

Located at VSR 68 Avenue, Sector 68, Sohna Road, Badshahpur in Gurugram, Frenzy Adventure is an ideal destination for corporate outbound training activities & school picnics within Gurgaon city. A perfect hub for adventure seekers, Frenzy Adventure has many exciting nerve wracking activities for everyone to enjoy with friends and family.

Rao Narbir Singh, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister For PWD (B&R), Forest & ITI Departments, Government of Haryana, who is also the MLA from Badshahpur said “It is a great initiative for Badshahpur. Such thrilling adventures also help the area to develop better and teach the residents that physical activities can be done in areas around you. Such adventure zones are also very green since they require very less area for construction”

Frenzy adventure has taken care of activities for all ages that include Thrilling Adventure Activities, Individual Adventure Activity for Adults Adventurous Rope Course, Kids Adventure Area and even an Indoor Indoor Games area for children

Mr. Vishal Swara, Managing Director VSR Infratech Ltd while launching Frenzy Adventure said “We realised that thrill seekers from Delhi/ NCR were travelling long distances to achieve the adrenaline rush that they so love. Frenzy adventure will ensure that they will get not just adventure but complete fun with the activities that suit multiple age groups”

Former Cricketer Mr Chetan Sharma, who was also present during the launch quipped “I am happy to see that people are still interested in outdoor activities. Adventure zones like this add to the incentive for children to be outside”

“The age group of people who can come here can span from 5 year old kids to 50 year olds.

Frenzy Adventure offers different packages for different age groups. The range is such that they can be enjoyed by people from Schools & corporate alike” continued Mrs Ruchi Swara, Director SLV Group.

Frenzy Adventure has been built under the guidance and leadership of Mr Sanjay Sharma, who holds a Master’s in Tourism Administration. An individual who has over two decades of experience in establishing similar venues

With budgets that suite every requirement Frenzy Adventure will offer different packages that suite every-ones budgets. .While there are no individual activity rates but will offer three packages. For Kids between 5-12 (Kids Package) it will offer a Rs 350/- package which will offer Mini Columbus, Pendulum, Kids Obstacles Plus helicopter & 4 video games, Bungy run & trampoline. For regular users above age 12 it will offer a Rs 450/- package which will offer Wall climbing, rappling, obstacle course (8 elements), Rocket

Ejector , Remote control dirt car, bungy run, bumper car. It also plans to offer, a Corporate package at Rs 1250/- plus taxes a Group packages and another package for Schools @ Rs 630/- plus taxes

The launch also was also graced by Hon’ble MLA Sohna Shri Tejpal SinghTanwar and Kunwar Surajpal Amu, Chief Media Co-ordinater, Government of Haryana, who congratulated SLV Group on their venture.

The location will also have a dedicated food truck and two dedicated food outlets offering Indian, Chinese and Intercontinental cuisine to calm the pumping adrenaline.

About VSR Infratech:-

VSR Infratech Pvt. Ltd., is today a trusted name in India for Real Estate market. Its properties are solely aimed at fulfilling the customers’ needs. The company prides itself in its quality, commitment, integrity and innovative technology up-gradation and flawless execution. Its cluster of core businesses is the key driver behind its growth and success.

About the SLV Group

About the SLV Group, founded in 1986 by Late Shri Sh. Sham Swara, is a multi-dimensional portfolio of companies that operate in various business domains across India. The core businesses of the Group are Security Solutions, Mall/Integrated Facilities Management, Real Estate development and Service Apartments, Food Court Management. SLV Group is an established market leader in the provision of manned guarding, facilities management and business process outsourcing. Strength of the Group is over 20,000 people from a network of offices throughout the India. SLV is a dynamic Group which has achieved a reputation for providing innovative, high quality services. For further details please visit http://www.slvgroup.in.

