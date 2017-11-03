This report studies Caseinates in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Glenstal Foods(Ireland)

Kaskat Dairy(Poland)

American Casein Company(US)

Yuan Cheng Chuang Technology Co., Ltd.(China)

Lactoprot Deutschland GmbH(Germany)

Agrocom Ltd(Poland)

Fonterra(New Zealand)

TATUA(New Zealand)

Ornua(Ireland)

Seebio Biotech(China)

Chengdu Beluckey Technology(China)

DairyCo(Ukraine)



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Sodium Caseinate

Calcium Caseinate

Ammonium Caseinate

Potassium Caseinate

By Application, the market can be split into

Food Supplements

Coffee Creamers

Drinks and Dietetic Products

Meat Industry

Processed and Hard Cheese

Food and Pharmaceutical Concentrates

Whipped Toppings

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India



Table of Contents

Global Caseinates Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Caseinates

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Caseinates

1.1.1 Definition of Caseinates

1.1.2 Specifications of Caseinates

1.2 Classification of Caseinates

1.2.1 Sodium Caseinate

1.2.2 Calcium Caseinate

1.2.3 Ammonium Caseinate

1.2.4 Potassium Caseinate

1.3 Applications of Caseinates

1.3.1 Food Supplements

1.3.2 Coffee Creamers

1.3.3 Drinks and Dietetic Products

1.3.4 Meat Industry

1.3.5 Processed and Hard Cheese

1.3.6 Food and Pharmaceutical Concentrates

1.3.7 Whipped Toppings

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India