This report studies Caseinates in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Glenstal Foods(Ireland)
Kaskat Dairy(Poland)
American Casein Company(US)
Yuan Cheng Chuang Technology Co., Ltd.(China)
Lactoprot Deutschland GmbH(Germany)
Agrocom Ltd(Poland)
Fonterra(New Zealand)
TATUA(New Zealand)
Ornua(Ireland)
Seebio Biotech(China)
Chengdu Beluckey Technology(China)
DairyCo(Ukraine)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Sodium Caseinate
Calcium Caseinate
Ammonium Caseinate
Potassium Caseinate
By Application, the market can be split into
Food Supplements
Coffee Creamers
Drinks and Dietetic Products
Meat Industry
Processed and Hard Cheese
Food and Pharmaceutical Concentrates
Whipped Toppings
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
