This report studies Buttermilk in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

NZMP(New Zealand)

Glenstal Foods(Ireland)

Glanbia Ingredients Ireland (Ireland)

Interfood(Netherlands)

Arla Foods(Sweden)

Fonterra(New Zealand)

DairyAmerica(US)

Amul(India)

Dairy Farmers of America(US)

Sodiaal Group(France)

Valley Milk(US)

Associated Milk Producers(US)

Arion Dairy Products(Netherlands)

Innova Food Ingredients(Spain)

Sterling Agro Industries(India)

Grain Millers(US)

Agri-Mark(US)

Bluegrass Dairy & Food(US)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Liquid Buttermilk

Buttermilk Powder

By Application, the market can be split into

Confectionery

Ice Cream

Bakery

Dairy-based Sauces

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

