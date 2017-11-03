Almost all aircraft panels are required by Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR Part 91) to have room for a few obligatory instruments. The complete list of the instruments necessary for legal flight is quite extensive so saving space is a priority. JP Instruments always sets the bar for high-quality products for a great price.

Slimline is the best brand that one can have on their aircraft. It has so many advantages that one would need to travel safely without the added weight of large mechanism inside the plane. They have a whole line of aircraft instruments called Slimline that splits the gauges into individual pieces that are easy to install. The gauges are all bright red, easy to read; they can be purchased either individually or together in groups. SlimLine supplies for Experimental and Certified, FAA-approved aircraft.

These instruments save the needed space while still giving accurate information that is up to date. The lack of instrument panel space is usually not a problem for an average two-seater aircraft with seating that is side-by-side. It is, however, a common problem with single-seaters and two seaters with tandem seating. 24 inches wide is hardly big enough to accommodate a set of radios, switches, Slim Line Instruments and other controls.

The equipment will be able to monitor the temperature, oil flow, and overall functioning of your engine. It allows for the pilot to monitor progress and functionality as they do work piloting the plane. There is no need to have to worry about changing temperatures and fuel flow. The management system is combined with quick response Aircraft Flow Sensors of different kinds to display accurate engine data in real time. The displays can be easily programmed and therefore any pilot can easily program them straight from the front panel. The upper (I.e. engine temperature) and lower limits (i.e. fuel) can be monitored and should the engine exceed any of the limits, there will be visual and sometimes audio warnings sent to the pilot that is difficult to ignore.

The easy to understand navigating panels will allow one to operate not only the machine but the plane to the best extent possible. There is both the single engine and multiple engine management systems available. This variability allows for accommodation to almost any kind of Aircraft Engine Data Management. The Aircraft Gauge can not only be updated two times per second but is also accurate in terms of +/- 1 RPM. It has an “over boost” alarm, which will help a person wake up in the morning or act as a reminder for the most important daily tasks. The resolution is impressive at 0.1 inches of Hg.

