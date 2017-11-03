November 03, 2017; Gurugram: As an extension to its commitment to provide a world class lifestyle, right here in Gurugram,; DLF5, today, organized the 3rd edition of Golf Championship between the residents of The Aralias and The Magnolias. The day started with the players registering themselves at the Pavilion and warming up at the in-house academy followed by a 15 minute briefing session.

The event took place at the prestigious Gary Player course in The DLF Golf and Country Club from 1130hrs onwards. The championship saw participation from over 100 passionate golfers competing for the winner’s trophy. Last year, team from The Magnolias clinched the trophy.

Post submitting the score cards, the golfers witnessed the prize distribution ceremony which was followed by a scrumptious dinner at the Sports Complex lawns.