According to a new report Global Digital Map Market, published by KBV research, the Global Digital Map Market size is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 12% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Mobile & The Internet Digital Map Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Public-Sector Agencies Digital Map Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Automotive Navigation Digital Map Market.
The GPS Navigation market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Map Market by Functionality in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Scientific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Computerized market would attain market value of $1,197.2 million by 2023.
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/digital-map-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Digital Map Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Apple, Inc., ARC Aerial Imaging Limited, ESRI, Google, Inc., HEREAOL (MapQuest), Micello, Inc., MiTAC Holdings Corporation, Nearmap Ltd., and TomTom NV.
Global Digital Map Market Size
By Usage
Outdoor Application
Mobile & The Internet
Public Sector Agencies
Automotive Navigation
Enterprises
Indoor Application
Airport
Malls & Stores
By Functionality
GPS Navigation
Scientific
Computerized
By Geography
North America Digital Map Market
US Digital Map Market
Canada Digital Map Market Size
Mexico Digital Map Market Size
Rest of North America Digital Map Market Size
Europe Digital Map Market
Germany Digital Map Market Size
UK Digital Map Market Size
France Digital Map Market Size
Russia Digital Map Market Size
Spain Digital Map Market Size
Italy Digital Map Market Size
Rest of Europe Digital Map Market
Asia Pacific Digital Map Market
China Digital Map Market
Japan Digital Map Market
India Digital-Map Market
South Korea Digital-Map Market
Singapore Digital-Map Market
Malaysia Digital-Map Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Digital-Map Market
LAMEA Digital-Map Market
Brazil Digital-Map Market
Argentina Digital-Map Market
UAE Digital-Map Market
Saudi Arabia Digital-Map Market
South Africa Digital-Map Market
Nigeria Digital-Map Market
Rest of LAMEA Digital-Map Market
Companies Profiled
Apple, Inc.
ARC Aerial Imaging Limited
ESRI
Google, Inc.
HERE
AOL (MapQuest)
Micello, Inc.
MiTAC Holdings Corporation
Nearmap Ltd.
TomTom NV
