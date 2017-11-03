The Global Frozen Yogurt Market was worth USD xx billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2021. Frozen yogurt is a dessert which is made from yoghurt. It is typically more tart than ice cream and has lower fat. It may contain live or active bacteria.

Frozen yogurt in the current days is used a lot like ice cream, and served in a wide range of styles and flavours. A lot of companies allow consumers the option of adding several toppings, from bananas to strawberries, or ordering their frozen yogurt in cones or in cups. Certain companies produce sugar-free varieties. Frozen yogurt made by a few chains is tarter and similar in taste to the original recipe, whereas other companies concentrate on preparing their frozen yogurt taste similar to ice cream.

The Global Frozen Yogurt market is driven by factors like low fat as compared to conventional desserts, improving distribution channels, increasing penetration of players and preference of kids for frozen yogurt among others. Moreover, a wide variety of flavours are also being available in the market which is propelling the growth.

The Global Frozen Yogurt market is divided on the basis of fat content into low fat and no fat. On the basis of type, the market is divided into regular frozen yogurt and sugar free frozen yogurt. By flavour, the market is categorised into peach, chocolate, strawberry, chocolate, banana, lemonade, pineapple and other flavours. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, speciality stores, online stores, grocery stores and other distribution channels. In this segment, speciality stores is expected to have the largest share which is followed by supermarkets and hypermarkets.

The Global Frozen Yogurt market is divided based on geography into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe. North America has the leading market for Frozen Yogurt in the world, which if followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the market include:

1) Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt Company

2) Pinkberry

3) Honey Hill Farms

4) Scott Brothers Dairy

5) Red Mango Inc

6) Yogurtland Inc

7) Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd

8) TCBY

9) Nestle

Market Segmentation:

1) Fat Content

2) Type

3) Flavour

4) Distribution Channels

Scope of the Report:

• Global, regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Segment-level analysis in terms Fat Content, type, Flavour and Distribution Channels along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

• Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analyzing the level of competition and business strategy development

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

• Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market