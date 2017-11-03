With the national “The Belt and Road” development strategy of the gradual deepening and implementation, On September 17, 2017, the B & R International Exchange Team vist to Foshan Yuantian Mattress Machinery . Leo, general manager of Yuan Tian, and students from China, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Yemen, Morocco, Indonesia and other countries exchanged views on the development of Chinese enterprises.

Under the guidance of Leo, International students visited the company’s Pocket Spring Machine ,Bonnel Spring Machine,Sewing and Fabric Machine, Tape edge Machine ,Spring Unit and other places. In the calligraphy and painting room, students with brush to write their own national language, interesting!

Garden-style factory, to the students left a deep impression, Li Mengling from Sun Yat-sen University, said, “garden-like factory, forward-looking management philosophy, open corporate culture, into the founder of 35 years of hard work and feelings, this is a very worth learning and understanding of the place. After the visit, she said, “It is amazing”!

Media contact

Company Name: Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Grace

Address: Zone A, Hegui Industrial Park, Lishui Town, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China

E-mail: info@asiawirecable.com

Website: http://www.asiawirecable.com