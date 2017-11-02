STARTING FROM INR 8999

Enjoy a winter getaway at the Radisson Blu Agra Taj East Gate!

THIS OFFER INCLUDES:

• Lunch, dinner and breakfast buffets

• Choice of house wine or one round of cocktails

• 15-minute foot massage or a head and shoulder massage at SPA

• 25% discount on beverages, spa services and laundry

• Exclusive Noor-e-Taj show

• Free Wi-Fi

DESCRIPTION

Book your stay with us and enjoy three meals, a massage and special discounts.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

• Booking Start Date: October 11, 2017

• Booking End Date: March 31, 2018

• Offer is available for stays from October 11, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

• This offer is subject to availability.

• Additional restrictions may apply.

• Contact the hotel directly for details.