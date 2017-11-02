San Francisco, California, USA., November 02, 2017 — US Capital Partners Inc. has advised on a multi-million dollar growth finance program for an established online retailer headquartered on the East Coast. In business for more than ten years, the company has established relationship with top-tier manufacturers across a wide range of categories, from medical and fitness to toys and household goods.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Partners is a full-service private financial group with strong experience in e-commerce and retail finance. The firm focuses on providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors.

“We are extremely pleased to have structured and advised on this multi-million dollar financing program,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Partners. “This e-commerce retailer approached US Capital Partners to secure growth capital to increase its inventory and complete rising customer orders. It has been a pleasure supporting the company as its exclusive financial advisor, successfully assisting it in securing growth capital promptly and efficiently.”

About US Capital Partners Inc:

Since 1998, US Capital Partners Inc. has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. The firm manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and M&A services. Operating with its registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory.

