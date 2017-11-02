The Delhi Times Lifestyle Week in association with Kohler and Panasonic Beauty is all geared up to amaze Delhities by bringing the best in the lifestyle space under one roof on 2nd and 3rd November 2017 at Andaz Delhi, a luxury lifestyle hotel by Hyatt. The grand and extravagant Delhi Times Lifestyle Week promises to up the style quotient of the city by showcasing collections and limited editions by popular designers like Mandira Wirk, Siddartha Tytler, Rocky Star, Samant Chauhan, Pia Pauro and Falguni Shane Peacock.

Delhi Times has consistently given impetus to the lifestyle scene in the city through their constant efforts. In addition to the outstanding collection by renowned fashion designers, the event will also witness the presence of crème de la crème of the lifestyle and fashion world.

Choreographed by Aparna Bahl and Anisha Bahl of Preferred Professionals, the gala shows on two days will have gorgeous models like Laxmi Rana, Sonalika Sahay, Candice Pinto, Deepti Gujral, Donna Masih and others walking the ramp for ace fashion designers showcasing their collections. The super-stylish lifestyle week will have a befitting end with a spectacular grand finale show by fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

The premium lifestyle event will also have an exhibit area with customized lounges by Panasonic India and Kohler. Through the two-day event, Delhi Times intends to bring the best of fashion for Delhities, in one place, to meet their varied needs and preferences.

Commenting on the Delhi Times Lifestyle Week, Rohit Gopakumar, COO, Optimal Media Solutions – Times Group Company said “If Mumbai is called as the financial capital, Delhi is India’s de-facto Fashion capital with most of the renowned designers being based out of this city. With unprecedented growth of professionals within NCR and migration of highly-educated and skilled professionals, the definition of self expression keeps getting reinforced in this city’s culture. Uber, suave and well heeled fashion citizens in Delhi are always known by the company they keep and the social life they lead reflect this lifestyle. All high end lifestyle products make a mark of entry into India first in the city of Delhi. So we at Delhi Times feel there is no better opportunity or platform to launch our first ever ‘Delhi Times Lifestyle Week’ on 2nd and 3rd November 2017. Delhi Times has become synonymous with begin the go to platform for a daily dose on Lifestyle and Entertainment for this discerning audience and an event of this nature will only bring us closer to our audience and establish us as a torch bearer in trend spotting. I am sure it will be an event not to be missed.”