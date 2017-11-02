South End Scaffolding has become a very familiar name among the construction companies based in Cape Town, South Africa, due to its extensive range of high-quality scaffolding equipment and various other products like base jacks, framework, access ladders, heavy duty props, etc.

Based upon their years of experience in the construction industry, this company provides the specific scaffolding products to their customers, catering to their specific individual requirements. They also possess a large warehouse with a huge stock of such products for supplying them readily whenever their customers need. Furthermore, the employees appointed by this company are professional and adept in delivering the necessary equipment along with carrying out other related services.

Products offered by South End Scaffolding:

This reputed company offers a vast array of products including:

1. KwikStage Scaffolding: It is the most common form of scaffolding used in construction because of its durability and capability to withstand heavyweight equipment. KwikStage scaffolds can be built on any surface with the help of hooks and can be dismantled quite easily.

2. Self-lock scaffolding: These easily manoeuvrable and lightweight scaffolding systems can be quickly constructed and deconstructed in a site. They are extensively used in building maintenance, decoration, and electrical work. Also, film crews use them during shooting for their flexibility.

3. Knee braces: Knee braces or couplers are accessories used for stabilising the base of self-lock scaffolding towers.

4. Ladder beams: These accessories are used in access openings like parking entrances, walkways, roads, etc.

Besides these four products, heavy duty propsthat strictly adhere to the SABS (South African Bureau of Standards) are also supplied by this company.

Other services:

South End Scaffolding also offers manufacturing solutions like:

Profile bending: Bending of pipes belonging to the range of 0.05 mm to 6 mm.

Welding:Recognised as one of the best welding services in Cape Town, they offer three types of welding services, namely MIG welding, TIG welding, and Arc welding.

Profile Cutting: Their profile cutting solutions can take care of tubes and pipes of 0.05 mm to 16 mm. Their skilful employees ensure neat and accurate design.

General engineering: They supply cutting-edge engineering tools to various construction companies.

